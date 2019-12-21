Megacoin (MEC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $55,189.00 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00557869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008516 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,356,262 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.