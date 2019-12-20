Melon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,441.00 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Melon has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00033268 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bitsane. Melon has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $15,441.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.01231114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120350 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, Kraken, IDEX, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.