Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $292,214.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $292,214.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00597500 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000784 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.