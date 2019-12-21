Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

EBSB opened at $20.68 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 71,168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

