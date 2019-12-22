Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRSN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 628,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

