MetaHash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $588,832.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $588,832.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01187478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119224 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About #MetaHash

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,728,925,204 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,296,700 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.