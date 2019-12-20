MetaMorph (METM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,136.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, BitMart and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $103,121.00 and approximately $29,136.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, BiteBTC, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.