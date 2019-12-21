Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Cowen

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities downgraded Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 501,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,019. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. Methanex has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

