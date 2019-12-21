Metlife (NYSE:MET) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 2,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 21.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 74,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 107.9% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

