Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 109,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,321,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XXII opened at $1.03 on Friday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

