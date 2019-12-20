Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Shares Up 28.6%

Shares of Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX) shot up 28.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 878,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 965% from the average session volume of 82,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.34 target price on shares of Mexican Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

About Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

