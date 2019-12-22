MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected MGM Resorts International’s score:

NYSE MGM opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?