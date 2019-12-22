Michael J. Wiley Sells 9,096 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) insider Michael J. Wiley sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $724,314.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,147.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GH stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

