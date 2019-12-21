Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

MIK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,418,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

