Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCHP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.06.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

