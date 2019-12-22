Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MCHP. Raymond James upgraded Microchip Technology from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 276.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?