Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $1,100,000.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $55.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $515,401,000 after acquiring an additional 986,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

