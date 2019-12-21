Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

MU opened at $55.06 on Friday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,490. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

