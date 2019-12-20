Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.41 EPS.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,867,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

