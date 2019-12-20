Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Microvision has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative net margin of 574.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microvision will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian V. Turner acquired 35,000 shares of Microvision stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 198,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,011.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,000 shares of company stock worth $68,450. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Microvision by 230.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microvision by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microvision by 117.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,064 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

