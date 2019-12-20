Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

MPB opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $233.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 55,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

