Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.83. Midland Exploration shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 56,800 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00.

Midland Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

