Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $709.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,552 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $72,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 118,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com