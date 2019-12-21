Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) PT Lowered to GBX 640

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:MIDW opened at GBX 554 ($7.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $443.05 million and a P/E ratio of 30.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 568.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 548.12. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a one year high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

