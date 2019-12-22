Millennium Management LLC Acquires 100,305 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 183.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,457,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 37.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 837,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 183,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,222,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,463,050.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $31,738.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,270.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,709 shares of company stock worth $1,291,397 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:RUBI opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The Rubicon Project Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.64.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

