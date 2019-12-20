Millennium Management LLC Acquires 145,064 Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 722.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 75.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ).