Millennium Management LLC Acquires 30,161 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 201.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 44.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).