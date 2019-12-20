Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 101,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $291,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Insiders have sold 87,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,038 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DNLI opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

