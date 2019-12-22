Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after acquiring an additional 524,021 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Toro by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Toro by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $81.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

