Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,692 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 153,995 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 575,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 151,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,663,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 138,773 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,301,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 102,270 shares during the period.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. This is a boost from Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO).