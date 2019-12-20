Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $336,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $88.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $148.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).