Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1,548.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,439.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

