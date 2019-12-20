Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 38,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 388,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 213,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 206,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $40.51 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

