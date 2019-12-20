Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 66.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $822,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,373 shares of company stock worth $8,016,203. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

