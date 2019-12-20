Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,660 shares of company stock worth $337,721. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

