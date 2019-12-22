Millennium Management LLC Purchases 31,940 Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 107.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstroNova in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 337.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALOT. ValuEngine raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

ALOT stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. AstroNova Inc has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

