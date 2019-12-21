Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 98.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019,476 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VREX opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.87. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VREX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

