Millennium Management LLC Sells 285,388 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 285,388 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Fire Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $45.32 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

UFCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).