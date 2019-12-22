Millennium Management LLC Sells 57,384 Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,082,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,047,000 after buying an additional 1,043,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 123,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

BEDU stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.32. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

