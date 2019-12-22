Millennium Management LLC Sells 80,450 Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,450 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 440,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 92.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 327,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 4,991.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 247,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Cheetah Mobile Inc has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM).