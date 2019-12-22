Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,993 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

