Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 882.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.75.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO).