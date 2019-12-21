Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 181,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lydall by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lydall by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDL opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $31.71.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.77 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

