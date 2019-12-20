MINDOL (MIN) Price Up 41.3% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00065422 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. MINDOL has a total market cap of $893.89 million and $4.33 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00609699 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,077,933 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.