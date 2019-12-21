MineBee (MB) Market Capitalization Tops $46.79 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MineBee has a market capitalization of $46.79 million and approximately $251,589.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01186389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee's official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.