Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Stake Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of NERV opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $290.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.59. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

