Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NERV. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.15.

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 1,322,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

