MintCoin Market Cap Hits $3.59 Million (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 107% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 93% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035012 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.