Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Down 4%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s stock price dropped 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 14,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 228,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

