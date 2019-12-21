Mirai (MRI) Market Capitalization Tops $2,467.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Mirai has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Mirai has a market cap of $2,467.00 and approximately $605.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00643139 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000962 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000556 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.